Three people were taken to hospitals Thursday night after a carbon monoxide leak in a business in Savage, Howard County fire officials said.

The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 10000 block of N. Second St. The three people were expected to survive.

The leak was believed to have come from a hot-water heater in the business. The leak was abated a few hours later, officials said.

