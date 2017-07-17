Man injured in Mount Airy car crash

A Gaithersburg man was seriously injured in a single-car crash in Mount Airy on Sunday afternoon, Howard County police said.

The 26-year-old driver of a Honda Civic was flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center for treatment. On Monday, police identified the driver as Christian John Lazar. He is listed in serious condition at Shock Trauma. Police said his car was traveling east on Frederick Road near Country View Way when it left the road for an unknown reason, struck a fence and overturned.

Police said they were investigating the cause of the crash. Frederick Road between West Watersville Road and Long Corned Road was closed for an hour and a half.

