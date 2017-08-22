Large fire breaks out in Hagerstown apartment building

A bolt of lightning may have sparked a massive fire in an apartment building in Hagerstown on Tuesday night, the state fire marshal said.

The fire broke out around 8 p.m. in the Woodbridge Apartments at 11565 Robinwood Drive, fire officials said. No injuries have been reported and crews are working to confirm all 74 occupants got out of the building.

It took 70 firefighters about 90 minutes to get the blaze in the 37-unit building under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but witnesses reported a lightning strike before the fire started on the roof, the fire marshal said.

