Significant flood damage reported in Harford County

Harford County fire officials are reporting “significant” damage across the county after rains pounded the area Friday evening.

Rich Gardiner, a spokesman for the Harford County Fire and EMS, said crews had responded to at least 25 reports for swift water rescues and were making their way to others. Multiple bridges were swept away, and Gardiner said the Glen Cove Marina was “a mess,” with boats lifting away with the rising waters.

“Apparently there were overdue vessels coming in the area that have not returned yet,” he said.

Gardiner said the damage will impact travel in the county, and that more is expected to be found.

“That’s just the responders’ visualization in the dark when they’re out on these calls,” he said.

Swiftwater rescue teams from Anne Arundel, Carroll, and Howard counties, as well as Baltimore City and Chester County, Pa. were requested to assist.

Officials had also extensively searched an area near the James Run at James Run Road after witnesses reported seeing two people swept away. Gardiner said emergency crews had not been able to verify the claim.

