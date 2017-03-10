'Mac' — Bald Eagle struck by truck — healing, needs your fish

If you happen to have any fresh fish lying around, an animal hospital in Harford County would be willing to take it off your hands.

Chadwell Animal Hospital in Abingdon has a hungry critter on hand, and it’s not your typical pet. Mac is a Bald Eagle.

According to a Facebook post, Chadwell — located just a short flight from Wegman’s — is looking to feed the bird.

"Our Bald Eagle needs fish to eat, to help him get strong while he receives treatment here. We are requesting local, fresh smaller fish. Not alive, no carp,” the post reads.

The post had more than 400 shares as of Friday morning.

“Mac” was brought to Chadwell by the Department of Natural Resources in November after she was hit by a Mack truck on a local roadway, according to a Facebook post from last month.

The hospital has treated a severe elbow fracture while the Friskys Wildlife Sanctuary served as caretakers. A video posted on Facebook on Feb. 1 shows Mac flying for the first time since the injury.

Anyone interested in helping feed Mac with local, fresh fish may call the animal hospital at 443-512-8338, or stop by the Emmorton Road location during normal business hours to donate.

Chadwell is no stranger to unique visitors — in January, the hospital had a kangaroo stop in.

Twitter: @seanjwelsh

Email: sjwelsh@baltsun.com