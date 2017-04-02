Harford County home damaged after child plays with matches, fire officials say

A home was damaged in a fire in Harford County on Sunday morning after a child was playing with matches, state fire officials said.

Nine adults and two children were sleeping in the home in the 1200 block of Sharon Acres Road in Forest Hill while two visiting children, 5 and 8, were playing with matches in the dining room, according to the state fire marshal's report. The adults were awakened by fire alarms and everyone escaped.

One occupant of the home was treated on the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

The fire was contained to the dining room and the damage was estimated to be $25,000.

