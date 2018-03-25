Person dies after late-night fire near Druid Hill Park

An 81-year-old woman died after a house fire in the 2300 block of Orem Avenue in Northwest Baltimore early Sunday morning, according to the Baltimore Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a call of heavy smoke coming from a two-story rowhouse in the Woodbrook neighborhood at about 11:53 p.m. Saturday, spokeswoman Blair Skinner said.

When they arrived firefighters found two adults on the first floor in full cardiac arrest. They were both taken to a hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead, Skinner said. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The other adult was in critical condition Sunday morning, Skinner said.

The fire, which also spread to two neighboring homes, was fully extinguished at about 1:14 a.m., Skinner said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

