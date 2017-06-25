Motorcyclist dies in crash in Baltimore County

A motorcyclist died in a crash on the Interstate 95 north ramp to the inner loop of the beltway in Baltimore County Sunday morning, State Police said.

Benjamin Lovell Brabham, 30, of Catonsville was driving a 2007 Honda Sport Bike north on the ramp when he lost control of the bike and fell off about 7:30 a.m., police said. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Brabham was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said. No witnesses of the incident have come forward, and police have not yet been able to identify the cause. No phone number was listed for Brabham's address.

Anyone who may have witnessed it or has any information is asked to call State Police at their Golden Ring Barrack: 410-780-2700.

