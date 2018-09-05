Police: Man dies after jumping from moving car on Baltimore Beltway

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash on the Baltimore Beltway in which a man jumped out of a moving car into a neighboring lane.

Police say the accident took place Wednesday evening on the outer loop of Interstate-695 after the driver of one car hit the back of another car on the ramp from Security Boulevard in the Woodlawn area.

Police said that according to witnesses, the same driver then jumped out of a moving car into a lane on I-695 and was struck by a tractor trailer. The unoccupied car then stopped against the side jersey barrier.

No other injuries were reported, including occupants of the original car that was struck.

All three lanes on the outer loop of I-695 were closed near MD 40 as of 10 p.m.

Police had not identified the deceased driver and said they were attempting to locate his family. They said the reason for his actions are unknown.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik