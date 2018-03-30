Terror plotter from Edgewood who took ISIS money for attack sentenced to 20 years

A federal judge sentenced handed down a 20-year sentence on Friday to an Edgewood man who accepted thousands of dollars from ISIS terrorists overseas to carry out an attack in the United States.

Mohamed Elshinawy, 33, received money from the terror group in the summer of 2015 and discussed undertaking a shooting or bomb attack. But FBI agents uncovered Elshinawy’s plotting, interviewed him and kept him under close surveillance. They arrested him that winter.

The case is the only known example of the Syrian group sending money to an operative in the United States and the sentence is among the longest issued in a Maryland terrorism case.

Federal prosecutor Christine Manuelian said that Elshinawy was tied to major ISIS figures in the Middle East and Europe.

“The FBI in Baltimore did their job and stopped an attack from occurring,” Manuelian said.

FBI agents and analysts who worked on the case packed the Baltimore courtroom for a hearing that lasted most of the day. They shared hugs in the corridor outside once the sentence was handed down.

Elshinawy’s lawyers portrayed him as the least successful member of his family, a struggling newspaper deliveryman who lacked the grit to carry out an attack.

Elshinawy, who was born in the United States but grew up in Egypt and Saudi Arabia, made a rambling speech in his own defense, saying he felt treated badly by government agents that he had tried to help and that he turned his back on extremism.

“I am not a terrorist,” he said. “I am not.”

Judge Ellen Hollander said that she heard little remorse in Elshinawy’s comments. Hollander said it was clear to her Elshinawy wanted to commit an attack but that she wasn’t sure she’d ever know how close he came.

“He was playing with a very sophisticated group of people,” the judge said.

Joshua Treem, one of Elshinawy’s lawyers, said he expects to appeal the sentence. Elshinawy’s legal team had fought unsuccessfully to stop the judge from using enhanced sentencing guidelines that are applied in terrorism cases.

Rachel Rowe, Elshinawy’s wife, spoke on his behalf. While she did, Elshinawy looked away. But once the sentence was handed down, he turned back to her and smiled.

