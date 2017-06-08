Officials: 2 D.C. police officers, third person stuck by truck

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two police officers and a third person were struck by a truck Thursday in the city's Adams Morgan neighborhood, a spokeswoman for Washington's mayor said.

LaToya Foster, a spokeswoman for Mayor Muriel Bowser, said the officers were hospitalized after they were struck Thursday evening. The driver was also taken to a hospital and is under arrest, she said. She did not have details on the conditions of the officers or the third victim.

According to witnesses, the officers, who were on bicycles, were hit by a white pick-up truck.

Foster said Bowser and Police Chief Peter Newsham were visiting the officers at the hospital.