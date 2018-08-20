Protesters gather in support of Baltimore man injured in alleged police assault

A small group of protesters gathered Monday evening near the spot where Dashawn McGrier was allegedly assaulted by a Baltimore police officer earlier this month.

Among the demonstrators was Sean Phipps, who stood on the 2500 block of Monument Street, holding his baby son in his arms.

“I thought it changed after Freddie Gray,” he said, referring to the man whose death in police custody in 2015 led to rioting and calls for police department reform.

But the recent video that surfaced depicting McGrier being punched repeatedly by a Baltimore police officer showed that the changes haven’t happened, Phipps said. “He wasn’t even fighting back,” he said of McGrier.

Video of the incident drew widespread criticism from officials — and the resignation of the Arthur Williams, the officer involved. He has since been charged with first- and second-degree assault, and other charges.

Williams has pleaded not guilty; the former officer’s attorney said last week the video doesn’t tell the whole story.

McGrier suffered a fractured jaw and ribs, swelling around his eye and ringing in his ears in the incident, according to his attorney. His mother, Shonta McGrier, came to the protest and said her son was recovering at home. She declined to comment further.

She and several of her relatives listened while activist Tre Murphy addressed the crowd, walking into the street to block traffic as drivers honked. He led a chant: “No justice, no peace, no racist police.”

Others expressed disbelief the incident could happen amid the attention being paid to city police. The department is currently under a federal consent decree. Some said the alleged assault shows the need for more oversight through the Civilian Review Board, the civilian agency that investigates Baltimore police abuse and misconduct.

“We should be using all of the mechanisms and resources that we have to demand justice and accountability in incidents like these,” said Amy Cruice, who represents the American Civil Liberties Union on the board. She said she was concerned about recent restrictions being placed on the board.

“The harsh reality is that the Baltimore police department isn’t held accountable to anybody,” said Murphy, who is director of Black Leaders Organizing for Change. At Monday’s rally he said his group was formulating a list of actions to send to Mayor Catherine Pugh, and would be demanding a response.

James McEachin, a chaplain with Corner Rock Ministries, stepped in and urged those gathered to pray together. “Baltimore city needs to be baptized,” he told them.

Afterward, Rev. C.D. Witherspoon paraphrased Frederick Douglass. “I prayed for 20 years,” Witherspoon said, “but nothing happened til I got up off my knees.”

