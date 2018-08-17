Critically sick passenger airlifted from cruise ship in Chesapeake Bay

A Maryland State Police helicopter airlifted a passenger having a critical medical emergency from a cruise ship in the Chesapeake Bay Thursday night, authorities said.

The passenger “needed to be evacuated immediately” from the Royal Caribbean Grandeur of the Seas cruise ship, which was sailing about 6 knots, roughly 10 miles southwest of Tangier Island about 9:45 p.m., according to State Police. The passenger’s name was not released.

The patient was taken to MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital in Prince George’s County in “critical/life-threatening condition,” police said.

The cruise ship initially contacted the U.S. Coast Guard, which contacted State Police. State Police then sent the Trooper 7 helicopter, based in St. Mary’s County, to airlift the patient from the ship, police said.

A trooper went ahead to evaluate the patient’s condition, and the cruise ship and helicopter crews used the ship’s upper deck on the port side as a hoisting area.

“The patient was safely hoisted off the ship,” State Police said in a statement. “Advanced pre-hospital emergency care was initiated as the aircraft departed.”

The person’s current condition was unavailable.

