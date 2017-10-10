Baltimore County police: 32-year-old man killed in Lansdowne shooting

A 32-year-old man was shot and killed in Lansdowne Monday night, Baltimore County police said.

Police responded at around 11:45 p.m. to a report of a shooting on Silerton Road. They found a man laying in the parking lot of an apartment complex, with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body.

Police identified the man as Mark Antonio Gibbs of the 2400 block of Hollins Ferry Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not identified a suspect, but believe that Gibbs was the intended target.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.

