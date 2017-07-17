Two rescued from car after two feet of water deluge Reisterstown Road

Two people were rescued by the Baltimore County fire department after swift water overtook a road in Reisterstown on Monday afternoon.

About two feet of water flooded an area around Reisterstown and Cherry Valley roads around 3:30 p.m., EMS Lieutenant Tim Rostkowski said. Two cars were stranded.

The occupant of one of the cars was able to escape. But two people inside the other car were trapped and had to be rescued by swift water rescue teams around 4:20 p.m.

No one was injured. The fire department did not respond to any other water rescues on Monday but Rostkowski said there were downed trees in the area after a storm passed through.

Up to three inches of rain had already fallen in Reisterstown by 4:15 p.m., the National Weather Service said. A flash flood warning is in effect in the area until 6:45 p.m.

cwells@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cwellssun