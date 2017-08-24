Shots fired near woman, police officer near Sparks

A police car and a woman’s car were struck by gunfire near Sparks on Thursday afternoon, Baltimore County police said.
Police were still searching for the gunman on Thursday evening. Police said a woman was driving on York Road near Phoenix Road around 2 p.m. when she heard a gunshot and saw a bullet hole in the back window of her car.
Shortly after, an officer in the area also heard gunfire and heard a round strike his police car. Police sent officers to the area to search, including K-9 units, but have not yet located the shooter.
Roads were shut down in the area but have reopened. No one was injured in the incident, police said.