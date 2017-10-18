Two taken to hospital after chemical odor released at Cockeysville retirement home

Two people were hospitalized Wednesday morning after a chemical odor was reported at a Cockeysville retirement home, county fire officials said.

The Baltimore County fire department’s hazmat unit was called around 8 a.m. to the Maryland Masonic Homes at 300 International Circle in Cockeysville where bleach was mixed with a second chemical inside a laundry room, releasing an odor, officials said.

Two people were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, said Capt. Tim Rostkowski. He did not have additional information Wednesday morning.

