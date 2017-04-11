Baltimore County executive includes design for new middle school in budget plan

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz announced Tuesday that he will include $7 million in his budget for the design of a new 1,500 seat middle school in Perry Hall.

The school would not replace Perry Hall Middle School which is currently overcrowded. Instead, the county would build a new middle school, as well as an addition to Pine Grove Middle School to accommodate 200 to 300 more students. The construction would begin in 2019 and be competed two years later, making room for at least 1,700 new middle school students in the northeastern part of the county.

"I have been reviewing this issue for over a year. Superintendent Dance and his team proposed a solution for the Perry Hall area, and I am delighted to include funding for these projects in my budget proposal," Kamenetz said in a statement.

Councilman David Marks, a Perry Hall Republican, said a new school will help alleviate overcrowding that has come with new development and population growth. Perry Hall Middle School is the largest middle school in the county, he said.

"Construction of a new middle school has been the highest priority for many parents in the northeast," he said. "This project is sorely needed."