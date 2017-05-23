Baltimore County school board could decide tonight on interim superintendent

Baltimore County's school board could vote as early as tonight on an interim superintendent to replace Dallas Dance, who is leaving at the end of June.

The school board has only a little over a month to find someone to take over for Dance, who leaves after five years in the job.

Dance announced April 18 that he was resigning and would leave at the end of his first year in a new four-year contract. He has not announced where he intends to go after he leaves the job.

School board Chair Edward Gilliss would not say whether the board expected to make an announcement Tuesday night. He said he has put an item on the agenda for each of the next three board meetings, in order to be prepared in case the board makes a decision.

The board meets in private before the board meeting in order to discuss personnel issues. A formal vote would have to be taken in public session.

Some board members have suggested that an insider, including Chief Academic Officer Verletta White, might be appointed for the interim position.

Gilliss would not say whether the board intends to seek state approval to extend the interim position from one to two years to give the next board an opportunity for an extended searcg for a permanent replacement.

All of the members of the current board could be replaced in late 2018 when the county moves to a partially elected school board. Seven members will be elected and four will be appointed by a commission.

