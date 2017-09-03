Baltimore County firefighter hit by car while collecting 'Fill the Boot' donations

A Baltimore County fire lieutenant was struck by a car in Rossville while collecting money for the “Fill the Boot” Muscular Dystrophy Association fundraiser Sunday morning, the department said.

The incident happened about 11:18 a.m. at Rossville Boulevard and U.S. 40, officials said. The lieutenant, whose name was not released, was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, and his injuries were not expected to be life-threatening, officials said. His condition was not released.

Baltimore County police are investigating the crash. They did not say how the incident occurred or whether the driver of the car would face any charges.

The county Fire Department will continue to raise money for the “Fill the Boot” campaign, according to Fire Chief Kyrle W. Preis III. He reminded firefighters to be careful as they gather donations.

Fire departments across the country have taken part in the fundraiser, standing at intersections and filling rubber firefighters’ boots with money for more than 60 years, according to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. More than 100,000 firefighters participate each year, the group says.

Fire Chief Kyrle W. Preis III said the Fire Department's fundraising efforts on behalf of the "Fill the Boot" campaign will continue and reminded personnel of the need for vigilance when it comes to safety during the collection process.

