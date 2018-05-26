Baltimore County police investigating fatal shooting in Catonsville

Baltimore County police are investigating a fatal shooting early Saturday in Catonsville involving a security guard who they said shot a man in the parking lot of a business.

Police said that just before 2 a.m., they responded to the 6500 block of Route 40 for reports of a shooting. According to police, security guards had asked patrons to leave the lot outside Loafers Sports Bar and Grill because the business was closed. Police said after being asked several times to leave, one man went to his car and retrieved a handgun.

According to police, the man raised the gun in the direction of one of the guards, who fired his handgun striking the man in the upper body.

Police said the man ran a short distance and collapsed. He was transported to St. Agnes Hospital and was pronounced dead.

Police identified the man as Ron Worsley, 34, of the 4900 block of Parkton Court. According to police, Worsley fired his weapon, but no one else was injured.

The security guard remained at the scene. Police did not identify the guard, citing the ongoing investigation.

An employee answering the phone at Loafers on Saturday evening said a manager was not available to speak to a reporter.