Man killed in car crash in Rodgers Forge

A man was killed in a car crash in Rodgers Forge on Thursday morning, Baltimore County police said.

Police said the crash happened around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Bellona Avenue and Blenheim Road. A 2000 Ford F150 was driving northbound on Bellona Avenue when it crossed the center line and struck a Chrysler 300.

Both drivers were taken to hospitals. The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead, while the driver of the Chrysler had non-life threatening injuries.

The man who was killed has not yet been publicly identified. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

