Tow truck driver killed in crash on I-95 in Baltimore County

A tow truck driver was killed in a car crash on Interstate 95 in Kingsville on Thursday afternoon, Maryland State Police said.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on northbound I-95 near Bradshaw Road. The tow truck left the road and struck a tractor-trailer that was disabled on the right shoulder.

State police said it wasn’t clear why the tow truck veered off the highway. The tow struck traveled under the tractor-trailer, trapping the driver, while the passenger of the tow truck was ejected.

The driver who was killed has not yet been publicly identified.

The driver of the tow truck was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he died. The tow truck passenger was taken to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the tractor-trailer, who had been asleep at the time of the collision, was not injured.

State police are investigating the cause of the crash.

