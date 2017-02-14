Driver found dead in single vehicle crash in Gwynn Oak

A man was discovered dead inside his crashed car on Tuesday morning by a police officer on patrol in Gwynn Oak, Baltimore County police said.

The officer found the car a 2002 Chevrolet Trail Blazer, on Essex Road near Queen Anne Road around 5:18 a.m. Police believe the car was traveling southbound on Essex Road when it crossed into the northbound lane and struck a tree.

The driver was identified as Phillip Lamont Washington Jr., 23, of Windsor Mill.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

