A teenager was found dead in the back of his townhouse in Parkville, Baltimore County police said.

The man, identified as Emmanuel Ime Enyam, 18, was found around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Dartmouth Avenue by a relative.

Police said he had a gunshot wound to the upper body and was pronounced dead on the scene. Homicide detectives are investigating. Police said it was unclear how long his body was there.

