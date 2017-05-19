31-year-old man sought in connection with Towson bank robbery

Law enforcement officials are searching for a 31-year-old man who is wanted in connection with a Towson bank robbery and an unrelated attempted-murder charge in Baltimore.

Dominic Walker, whose last known address is in Reisterstown, allegedly approached a teller at the M&T Bank at 32 York Road at 12:50 p.m. Monday, presented a demand note announcing a robbery, and fled with money, according to the FBI Baltimore Violent Crimes Task Force. Walker also is wanted by Baltimore police on attempted-murder and aggravated-assault charges.

Walker was last seen fleeing the area near the bank on foot.

The FBI has offered a reward for information that leads to Walker's capture and prosecution. Anyone with information should contact the FBI task force at 410-265-8080. Callers will remain confidential.

