Three injured, one dead in two-car crash Monday in Clarksville

A 23-year-old woman was killed Monday and three other people were injured in a midday Monday car crash in Clarksville.

Deadra Wellington-Brown, 23, of Columbia died after the car in which she was riding crossed the yellow center line while traveling west on Ten Oaks Road near Heather Glen Way, Howard County Police Department said in a statement.

The accident occurred at about 12:22 p.m. Monday while Wellington-Brown was a passenger in a 2017 Nissan Sentra. The Nissan veered into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason, police said, and struck a 2013 Ford Expedition traveling east.

The Nissan’s driver, Patrick Ingram Holmes, 24, of Columbia was injured but is expected to survive, police said. He is being treated at an area hospital. The two people inside the Ford were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

While police investigated, Ten Oaks Road was closed for about five hours from Route 108 to the traffic circle at Brighton Dam Road, and police said the investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.

