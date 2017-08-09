'Stop the Bleed' campaign comes to Baltimore amid record violence

The University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center is spearheading an initiative to teach health care workers and members of the public how to use critical care skills to stop life-threatening bleeding.

The “Stop The Bleed” campaign began in 2015 as a national effort to provide bystanders with training for emergency situations, said Thomas Scalea, physician-in-chief at Shock Trauma. It was partially a response to an autopsy review of the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, which revealed about 30 percent of the children who died during the attack may have survived if pressure had been applied to their wounds.

The effort has particular relevance and urgency in Baltimore, which has had an upsurge in gun violence. This year has been one of the deadliest in the city’s history; nearly 87 percent of the 212 homicides so far have involved a shooting.

The trauma center, in partnership with the Maryland Committee on Trauma, will begin a series of bleeding-control training this fall that will be free to the public.

Scalea said it’s not unusual for him to see people enter the Shock Trauma Center that have bled to death from an otherwise treatable injury. He added that too often he finds himself saying, “If we had just gotten there five minutes earlier — if we had just been able to stop this hemorrhage in the streets — that kid didn’t have to die.”

Bleeding from a major artery can cause death in as little as three to five minutes, said Dr. Jason Pasley, lead physician for the Stop The Bleed campaign at Shock Trauma.te The technique to treat these wounds before they become fatal, however, is relatively simple.

When someone is bleeding profusely, the first step is to see if there’s a first-aid kit or tourniquet nearby, Pasley said. If there is no tourniquet available, the person performing treatment can use a clean cloth to pack the wound, such as a shirt, scarf or tablecloth — or as a last resort, their hands — to apply steady, direct pressure until more trained personnel arrives.

Controlling the bleeding in this manner helps blood stay in a patient’s system, Pasley said, giving the patient a better chance of surviving upon arriving at the hospital.

“This is why there’s a big push now, to help people try to stop the bleeding on the streets in their neighborhoods,” Pasley said.

He added that bleeding control skills are so simple they can be taught to children as young as five years old.

Scalea called the training the “trauma equivalent of CPR,” and similarly to that technique, individuals who perform treatment are protected by Good Samaritan laws. Although many people are afraid of blood, Scalea said he urges everybody to learn bleeding control skills.

“It’s frankly not that hard, and you can be the person that’s the difference between somebody living and somebody dying,” he said. “How cool is that?”

Sharonda Harden, who lives in the Penn-North neighborhood, said she’s going to sign up for the training because of the high crime rates near her home. She wants to be able to keep her children safe, she said, especially if they become victims in an emergency situation.

“I know I can’t protect them forever,” Harden said.

Scalea said he hopes others will sign up for the training and spread awareness about the campaign.

“We get to save lives every day, now everybody can be prepared to do it,” Scalea said. “It’s an empowering way to act.”

Those interested in a free training at Shock Trauma can register online at www.mdcot.org.

