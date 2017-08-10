Six shot in Baltimore on Thursday

Six people were shot in Baltimore on Thursday, with one of them killed, police said.

First, a man was killed in Northwest Baltimore around 8 a.m. Police found him in the 5100 block of Linden Heights Avenue in the Langston Hughes neighborhood. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Another man was shot in the torso in West Baltimore. The man was found around 5:20 p.m. in the 1900 block of Penrose Avenue in the Penrose area. The 25-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Two more men were shot around 8:15 p.m. in the 900 block of Bentalou Street in West Baltimore. The victims, who are 18 and 23, were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Two more men were shot around 8:40 p.m. in separate incidents in different parts of the city. One 23-year-old man approached officers in the 3800 block of Liberty Heights Avenue in Northwest Baltimore with gunshot wounds to his stomach. The other man was found in a car in the Westside Shopping Center and told police he had been shot at the intersection of South Franklintown Road and Boyd Street.

Police had no more details. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2221 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

