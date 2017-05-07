Three shot in Baltimore on Sunday afternoon amid violent weekend

Three men were shot and injured in two incidents in Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police believe one of the shootings happened in the 3300 block of E. Belvedere Ave. in Arlington. One man was shot in the back and another was shot in the back and leg. They took themselves to a hospital around 2:30 p.m.

Another man took himself to a hospital with gunshot wounds about 15 minutes later, police said. They believe he was shot in the 5900 block of Falkirk Road in the Ramblewood neighborhood.

The shootings follow a violent Saturday in which five people were killed, bringing the homicide count for the year to 118.

A man with a gunshot wound in the chest was found in the 2800 block of Prospect St. in the Mosher neighborhood of West Baltimore at about 1:40 p.m. Saturday, police said. He died at a hospital.

At 2:30 p.m., an officer on patrol found another man who had been shot in the 300 block of Whitridge Ave. in the Harwood neighborhood of North Baltimore, police said. He also died at a hospital. Police identified him Sunday as Channon Simpkins, 28, of the 6000 block of Marquette Road.

And just before 4 p.m., officers called to a home in the 1300 block of Stricker St. in Sandtown-Winchester in West Baltimore for a report of a shooting found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. He also died at a hospital.

Police believe that the man was inside the home when an unknown person came in, shot him and then left.

A woman was wounded in what police described as a "domestic-related" shooting in the Cedmont neighborhood of Northeast Baltimore on Saturday afternoon.

Baltimore County police found the woman and transported her to a hospital, where, police said, she died from her injuries.

City police were called to the hospital about 4:15 p.m., and they later found a crime scene in the 4800 block of Hazelwood Ave.

On Sunday, police identified the woman as Raynesha Hunt, 24, of the 4400 block of Powell Ave.

Officers called to the intersection of Quantico Avenue and Pall Mall Road at about 10:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body, police said.

The man was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police identified the victim Sunday as Tarrol Carroll, 39, of the 2500 block of Quantico Ave.

Baltimore police are also investigating a shooting in West Baltimore early Sunday.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of W. Lanvale St. at about 12:25 a.m. found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back, police said. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police believe the man was involved in a physical altercation with an unknown female. During the fight, police said, the woman shot the man before leaving the scene.

Police asked anyone with information about any of the shootings to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or to text tips to 443-902-4824.

