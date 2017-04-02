Two men wounded in separate shootings overnight Saturday

Two men were shot and wounded overnight Saturday in separate incidents — a 25-year-old in Poppleton of West Baltimore and 27-year-old in Howard Park of Northwest Baltimore, according to city police.

The 25-year-old man was walking into his own home when he was wounded in his stomach and leg by an unknown shooter, police said. Officers were called about 11:15 p.m. to the shooting in the 800 block of W. Lexington St. The man was hospitalized in serious condition.

Almost an hour later, a 27-year-old checked himself into the hospital with wounds to his back and legs in the other incident. That man was shot in the 3500 block of Gwynn Oak Ave., police said. He was hospitalized in serious, but stable condition.

Anyone with information on either incident may call police, 1-866-7LOCKUP.

