Baltimore County Fire Department responded to a non-fatal house fire in Parkton Saturday night, according to the fire department.

The department was dispatched around 6:06 p.m. to the 19300 block of Middletown Road, where they found heavy fire conditions on the second-floor of the home, and were still working on the fire around 6:30 p.m., according to a department spokesperson.

No injuries were reported and there were no rescues, fire officials said.