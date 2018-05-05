Hampstead man killed when car veers into oncoming traffic near Westminster: Police

A 63-year-old Hampstead man died Saturday afternoon when his Mercedes veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into four consecutive cars near Westminster, police said.

Dennis Ayd was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, state police said. They said there would be no charges because he caused the crash.

A 55-year-old man was treated for injuries that were not life-threatning, police said

Ayd was driving north on Route 97 near Poole Road shortly before 4 p.m. when he crossed into the southbound lanes, police said. He hit four cars that were traveling south. Then his Mercedes turned back into the northbound lanes and ran into a ditch.

Route 97 was closed for more than two hours while police investigated.

It was not immediately known what caused Ayd’s car to veer into traffic.

tprudente@baltsun.com

twitter.com/tim_prudente