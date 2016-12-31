Baltimoreans express dreams small and tall for 2017

Around noon Saturday, with but 12 hours left in 2016, men and women on the streets of downtown Baltimore expressed hopes, dreams and ambitions for the coming year — from leaving a rough neighborhood to leaving the city altogether, from redeveloping an old tall building on Charles Street to managing a new hotel on Redwood.

People expressed a desire to travel more, to finish their educations or to advance their careers. No one interviewed by a Baltimore Sun reporter during the midday hours of New Year's Eve had trouble describing a personal goal for 2017.

Jaclyn Picchetti, a 47-year-old poker dealer who moved from Las Vegas to Baltimore a couple of years ago for a casino job, said the deaths of celebrities as the year came to a close made her appreciate the value of time.

"I realized," she said, "that the year flew by and I didn't do much, outside of just the regular grind."

So she's making plans to "escape out of the everyday humdrum" and travel more in 2017.

Gina Goodman, a 32-year-old teacher at Sisters Academy, the Catholic middle school for girls in Southwest Baltimore, expressed an ambition to become a principal.

"I have a master's in educational administration but never used it," she said as she paused at Charles and Baltimore streets during her walk home to Locust Point. "I'm in my 10th year of teaching, but I thought it was important that a school administrator have that background first."

A. Antonio Lewis plans to finish his master's degree in higher education, but he likes his present career path — in hospitality. In fact, Lewis will play a part, as front office manager, in the grand opening of the new Delta Hotel Baltimore Inner Harbor, a Marriott property managed by Aimbridge Hospitality, at Charles and Redwood streets. The grand opening is slated for Jan. 16.

Asked about her dreams for 2017, Sada Estep, a 28-year-old park steward for the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore, pointed toward the Fidelity Building, at the corner of Charles and Lexington Streets. The gray 15-story Romanesque Revival building, constructed in 1894, has been vacant for years. Estep sees it all the time during her patrols.

"I want to buy it," she said, "and turn it into apartments."

Andre Lovelist, a 44-year-old cook at Mercy Medical Center, wants a new home in 2017. For 15 years, he, his wife and their four children have lived in the Poe Homes, a public housing project in an area of West Baltimore he described as "rough." Lovelist said he wants to move his family to a safer place.

"I've been at Mercy two years and I enjoy it," he said. "That's what you want, isn't it? To enjoy where you work and keep thinking positive. I just want to stay on that track, to work hard and take care of my family."

Montez Hendricks, a 43-year-old security guard at an office building on Charles Street, wants to move, too — completely out of Baltimore and Maryland.

"It's not working for me," the Baltimore native said. "I'm disappointed in the leadership in the city."

He doesn't want to stick around to see how things go with a new mayor.

Baltimore has too many problems, Hendricks said.

"Something is mentally, spiritually gone here," he said. So he plans to devote a month of 2017 to looking for a job and a new scene, perhaps in the Midwest.

Half a block away, a 50-year-old man in a soiled winter coat showed a reporter where he had spent the previous night: an iron grate above a basement window well in an alley between office buildings.

Marvin Whitley said he has been homeless since 2013. His mother died that year, his father in 2014.

Whitley said he receives no public assistance and panhandles on the downtown streets. He's on a waiting list for subsidized housing.

What does he want in the new year?

"A home, a roof over my head, a door, and a key to get in."

