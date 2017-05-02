Baltimore police say they're clearing more shootings, homicides

As Baltimore suffers from a rise in violent crime, police said Tuesday they are making progress with key arrests in recent homicides and shootings.

Police officials told a City Council committee that the agency's clearance rate for homicides in 2017 is 53 percent, an increase from the 31 percent in 2015.

The clearance rate for shootings is 45 percent, an increase from the 25 percent clearance rate in 2015, they said.

"The clearance rate is up considerably from where it was in 2015, 2016," Deputy Commissioner Dean Palmere told the council's public safety committee. "That's due to the excellent detective work and community support and feedback."

Homicides and shootings have continued to rise, however. The first four months of 2016 saw the highest per-capita homicide rate in Baltimore history.

There have been 108 homicides this year; last weekend saw five people killed. Meanwhile, arrests are down overall by 8 percent this year compared with last year. Felony narcotics arrests are down by 5 percent while misdemeanor narcotics arrests have fallen by 14 percent. Gun arrests are down by 23 percent.

At the hearing, City Council members took turns describing how violent crime is affecting their communities.

City Councilman Zeke Cohen, an educator, said one of his former students was recently shot in the back and remains hospitalized.

City Councilman Brandon Scott, chairman of the public safety committee, said the level of violence in Baltimore should be "unacceptable to everyone."

Former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake shrank the size of the Police Deparment in an attempt to rein in costs during tight budget years. Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis noted that that resulted in the loss of 500 officers since 2012. Even so, the agency's budget has continued to increase to nearly $500 million because of rising salaries, pension benefits, overtime and other costs.

"We have to adjust our strategies and deployments to keep up with the demands," Davis said. He said the agency is relying more on federal partners because of the drop in the number of officers.

The agency's recruiting classes are growing, police officials said, and they will soon be free to begin hiring officers who acknowledge some past marijuana use, thanks to a change in state law that takes effect June 1. Davis had advocated for the change in the law.

The hearing comes as Mayor Catherine Pugh has asked for more federal resources to combat the city's surge in shootings, robberies and carjackings. On Tuesday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives brought a gun-tracing van to Baltimore to try to more quickly solve gun crimes.

The van will be deployed in Baltimore starting this week and will be available throughout portions of the spring and summer, federal officials said.

Pugh called the ATF technology "creative, necessary and now it is here in Baltimore." She said she was continuing to seek more federal resources to fight crime.

"We can't do this fight by ourselves," she said. "We are preparing to end this violence in Baltimore."

Standing in front of the ATF van outside City Hall, Davis said citizens need not be afraid of federal law enforcement.

"If you're not carrying a gun in Baltimore, if you're not shooting people, you don't have to worry about that van behind us," he said. "The crime fight just got stronger, effective immediately in Baltimore."

