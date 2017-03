At least four people were shot in a domestic incident in Waldorf on Thursday evening, the Charles County sheriff's office said, including a toddler who was killed.

The shooting took place in the 3300 block of Westdale Court, the sheriff's office said around 9:20 p.m. At least four people were shot.

The toddler and a man were killed, while two female victims were flown to hospitals for treatment. One was an adult and the other a girl.

Deputies did not immediately have more details.

cwells@baltsun.com