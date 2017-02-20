Carroll County woman reported missing found dead

A Carroll County woman who was missing for more than two weeks was found dead in her car in Reisterstown on Monday, hours after her parents spoke at a news conference to plead for her to return.

Kristin Marie Spurrier, 25, who had been missing since Feb. 4, was found dead around 4 p.m. in the area of Shaftsbury Court after her car was spotted by a resident, the Carroll County Sheriff's office said. The medical examiner will determine the cause of her death.

"We are sad and devastated for Kristin and her family," Sheriff Jim DeWees said in a text Monday night.

Earlier Monday, Spurrier's parents pleaded for her to return home.

"We love you and the prayer that is over you is overwhelming. We are going to continue to pray for your safety and that you come home," Valerie Spurrier said at a news conference Monday morning. "We love you and we miss you."

Spurrier was last seen at a Sunoco Gas Station at 10812 Reisterstown Road in Owings Mills, where police believe she went to purchase drugs, said Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees at the news conference.

Spurrier had not made contact with her parents or friends or used social media in the past 16 days, which was unusual for her, said DeWees.

Kristin Spurrier had drug addiction problems previously but had been doing well, her mother said.

Prior to her disappearance Kristin Spurrier was in "a great state of mind," Valerie Spurrier, said. "Her spirits were high, and I don't know what happened after that," she said.

Baltimore County Police will assume the lead role in the investigation, the sheriff's office said.

