Evacuation at Va. FAA facility causes delays at BWI

An evacuation at an FAA facility in Virginia on Monday evening is causing delays at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, the airport said.

The airport said on Twitter around 6:30 p.m. it was in a ground stop, and inbound flights were being affected. Travelers should check with their airline in regards to their flight.

BWI officials said on Twitter that the next update from the FAA would come at 10 p.m. and urged flyers to “rebook now!”

American Airlines cancelled flights that were not airborne, BWI officials said.

Dulles International Airport and Ronald Reagan National Airport were also in a ground stop.

Federal Aviation Administration said local fire officials directed the FAA to evacuate the Washington Center in Leesburg, Va., which handles high-altitude flights for the region, after fumes from construction work got into the control room. The facility stopped accepting new flights and handed off airborne flights to other air traffic control facilities, officials said. The control room is being ventilated.

This breaking news story will be updated.