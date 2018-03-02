BGE says nearly 400,000 lost power in Baltimore region in storm, about 173,000 restored

BGE said Friday evening that nearly 400,000 customers had seen their power affected in the Baltimore region as a wind storm moved through the state Friday, but the online map the utility uses to show area outages was having technical difficulties.

The numbers of those with outages grew significantly as the day went on and continuous bursts of wind gusts turned over trees.

As of 9 pm., about 224,000 customers were still without power, though power had been restored to another 173,000, officials said.

BGE said its outage map, which pinpoints the areas, down to the streets, where power is out, was not functioning properly.

The company was attempting to restore that communication tool, said Justin Mulcahy, a spokesman.

The outages were spread fairly evenly around the region, with 37,700 customers out in Baltimore City, 56,100 out in Baltimore County, 36,800 out in Anne Arundel County, 48,600 out in Harford, 23,800 out in Howard and 6,600 out in Carroll County.

The utility posted on its website that “crews are actively responding to power outages due to the wind storm. If you experience a power outage or need to report a downed wire, please call 877-778-2222.” It also noted people could call that number for current outage information.

“It is going to be a multi-day restoration event,” said Mulcahy. BGE was asking utility companies outside of the region to help the company restore power.

