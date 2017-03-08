911 service for AT&T cell phone users in Baltimore, other areas is restored

AT&T cell phone users were unable to reach 911 after an outage affecting the Baltimore area and multiple states on Wednesday night.

Baltimore's police and fire departments said AT&T users should call 311 if they have an emergency. A spokesman for the police department said the service has been down since around 9 p.m. AT&T tweeted that the service was restored around 10:30 p.m.

Various law enforcement and government agencies in Texas and other states around the U.S. had reported that AT&T customers were unable to call 911 from their cellphones.

