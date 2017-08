Maryland State Police activated an Amber Alert Monday night for a three-year-old girl who they said was abducted from Worchester County.

The Worchester County sheriff’s office said Delaware police found the suspected abductor shortly after issuing the alert around 8:45 p.m.

Law enforcement officers were searching for a gray Lexus with a 30-year-old woman.

More details were not immediately available.

cwells@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cwellssun