Civil unrest related to Freddie Gray death caused depressive symptoms among mothers in affected neighborhoods

Half of the mothers who lived in the neighborhoods wrecked by the civil unrest that followed the death of Freddie Gray in 2015 became so stressed out by the circumstances that they suffered from insomnia, loss of appetite and other depressive symptoms, according to new research by the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

While the mothers weren’t tested to see if they fit the clinical definition of depression, the researchers said the results found that the sight of burning buildings, looting and the barrage of blue lights from police cars was enough to have a major emotional impact on moms in the six zip codes where the brunt of the unrest took place.

Gray was found unconscious with fatal neck injuries suffered while in police custody. His subsequent death sparked the unrest.

The researchers said the findings published in the American Journal of Public Health are important because a mother’s well-being has a direct impact on her ability to care for her children. The stress of the unrest combined with the hardship of living in poverty and violence-stricken neighborhoods where many of these mothers reside only compounds the risk of depression.

“If you are in a constant state of vigilance then there is a weathering process where you are always on alert and constantly wondering if something is going to happen,” said senior author Maureen Black, a professor in pediatrics at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. “If a caregiver is experiencing stress and depressive systems it is very unhealthy for the kids.”

As part of their analysis, Black and a team of researchers used data from Children’s HeatlhWatch, a database of information collected at doctors offices and emergency rooms from moms with children under age four who face economic hardship. The data, collected since 1998 and which includes questions about mental health well-being, enabled the researchers to compare the mental health of mothers before and after the riots. About 30 percent of them experienced symptoms of depression before the unrest compared to 50 percent during the unrest.

Mothers were also surveyed five months after the unrest, when the signs of depression had subsided. Researchers don’t know why it declined, but say one reason could be that the Baltimore City Health Department made efforts to address the trauma residents might have faced, including setting up a hotline that directed them to social services.

