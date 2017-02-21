Top prize at Light City pitch contest is a Ravens advertising package

The Baltimore Ravens are hosting a startup pitch competition during Baltimore's Light City festival, and the top prize is an in-stadium marketing and advertising package worth $200,000.

The package includes LED signage at M&T Bank Stadium, digital ads on the Ravens' website, print ads in the team's yearbook and gameday publications. The winning company will also get exposure at other Ravens events, such as RavensWalk, Ravens Flock Festival and training camp.

To be eligible, companies must be based in Baltimore or Baltimore County, have revenue of less than $5 million and demonstrate a unique approach to their market.

Companies in industries where the Ravens have an exclusive marketing partner, such as beer and financial services, are not eligible.

Applications are due March 6. Six finalists will be selected from the applications to pitch to a live audience and panel of judges.

The pitch contest takes place April 6 and is part of Labs@LightCity, a six-day innovation conference that is part of the Light City festival by the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts.

The festival, which runs March 31 through April 8, features light and art displays along the Inner Harbor, concerts and other performances, food and drink vendors, and a children's area.

More information about the festival, the pitch contest and how to apply is online at www.lightcity.org.

