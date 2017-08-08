Club Pilates franchisee bringing three studios to Baltimore County

A Club Pilates franchisee plans to open three studios in Baltimore County within the next six months, including one in Owings Mills and one in Hunt Valley.

Franchise owners Liana Bateman and Karla Kay of southern Pennsylvania have leased space in Metro Centre at Owings Mills and Hunt Valley Towne Centre.

The Owings Mills studio, located in the transit-oriented project being developed by an affiliate of David S. Brown Enterprises Ltd., will open later this month.

The franchisee is currently scouting for a third Baltimore County location.

Club Pilates offers instructor-guided, 50-minute workouts using Pilates machines and equipment for a full-body workout. It has programs designed for different fitness levels and offers various membership options, including subscriptions, and drop-in pricing.

“We believe Baltimore County offers the ideal demographics to support this concept,” said Karla Kay in a statement.

