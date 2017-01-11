Icy roads cause school closures, delays around Maryland

Icy road conditions in northern Maryland and lingering snow on the Eastern Shore has prompted delays for students across the state Wednesday morning.

Public schools in Carroll County are closed Wednesday, while Frederick County and the Hereford Zone of Baltimore County are opening two hours late.

On the Eastern Shore, Dorchester and Wicomico counties delayed the start of the school day by two hours, while in Western Maryland, schools in Allegany (three hours late) and Washington (two hours late) were delayed.

Harford Community College, McDaniel College and Mount St. Mary's University delayed classes to start the day.

In addition, two city elementary schools were closed due to mechanical issues: William Paca Elementary for a water problem, and John Ruhrah Elementary for a power ourage.

While temperatures warmed overnight, road temperatures were still below freezing in some places. Crashes were reported throughout the region.

