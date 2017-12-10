Tina Frost goes home for the holidays

Las Vegas shooting victim Tina Frost is returning back to her normal life in Maryland, according to an update from her family.

Frost’s mother, Mary Moreland, posted on Facebook Sunday night that Frost walked out of the inpatient rehabilitation hospital on Dec. 8 and will continue therapy on an outpatient basis.

Frost and her boyfriend will be staying in the area, according to the family spokesperson.

“Although we appreciate all the support, Tina doesn’t like being the center of attention. Please respect her privacy and feelings and not make a big deal of it if you see her out and about,” Moreland wrote. “She (and we) can be emotional these days and we want her to be able to acclimate herself to non-hospital life as smoothly as possible.”

Frost, an Arundel High School alum, was living in San Diego before the Oct. 1 shooting that left 58 dead and more than 500 injured at Route 1 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.