Marshall University football player paralyzed after being shot at Severn New Year's Eve party

One of the two gunshot victims from a Severn New Year’s Eve party has been identified.

Police said an adult male victim was found with a gunshot wound to the back around 1 a.m. Monday at a Severn party where one other person was shot in the arm. Police could not confirm the identity of the victim, but Marshall University in West Virginia has confirmed reports he is Larry Aaron, 19, of Columbia.

Aaron played football for Marshall as a redshirt freshman defensive tackle. On Tuesday, his mother, Melissa Aaron, told The Herald-Dispatch her son was paralyzed from the injury.

“It is in his spine, and he has no feeling in his legs,” Melissa Aaron told the newspaper. “They can't remove it because they are afraid it could be dangerous and hinder him even more to do so. It is right in the middle of his spine.”

Larry Aaron’s coach also tweeted a statement referencing Aaron’s injury, sending his thoughts and prayers to the family.

Anne Arundel police spokesman Marc Limansky said judging by witness accounts, it doesn’t appear Aaron was the intended target of the shooting. Melissa Aaron told the newspaper her son and his friends learned about the party on social media and went to celebrate. Her son was standing by a wall when an altercation broke out that led to gunfire, his mother said she was told.

“Out of respect for the victims and their families we do not identify victims of violent crime without their permission,” Limansky said. “We have attempted to contact the adult male victim’s family but have yet to receive a response if they approve us releasing his information.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Western District detectives at 410-222-6155 or anonymously call the 24-hour tip line at 410-222-4700.