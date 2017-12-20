Subpoena: Annapolis police sought public housing names 'indefinitely'

An Anne Arundel County judge granted police and prosecutors access to names of current and future Annapolis public housing residents as part of a subpoena later withdrawn after it was challenged as overly broad and constitutionally unsound.

A copy of a grand jury subpoena granted by Circuit Court Judge Glenn Klavans and provided to The Capital shows the Annapolis Police Department wanted the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis to provide the names, addresses and contact information for residents indefinitely to “facilitate investigations of violent crimes” on housing authority properties.

The ACLU, which obtained the subpoena under Maryland Public Information Act, condemned the order Wednesday as an abuse of the grand jury process and said police and prosecutors misrepresented their reasons for seeking it.

“Let me also be clear — if the information was actually relevant to an actual investigation to an actual crime that actually occurred … then they could legitimately get a grand jury subpoena,” said ACLU senior staff attorney David Rocah. “But of course that isn’t what happened here.”

In a statement, a spokeswoman for State’s Attorney Wes Adams disputed the ACLU’s characterization of the documents.

“Based on information presented to us by Annapolis Police Department, a subpoena was issued by the grand jury,” Emily Morse said. “Upon learning that there was not an ongoing investigation associated with this particular subpoena, the SAO quashed the subpoena. The State’s Attorney’s Office categorically denies the ACLU’s characterization of these events.”

Officials with the police department and the housing authority could not be reached for comment.

This issue first came to light after housing authority Executive Director Beverly Wilbourn addressed the subpoena in her report to the housing authority board. Reporting by The Capital showed a pattern of authority employees sharing resident information at the request of police and higher level HACA officials dating back to at least 2009.

HACA employees last shared the roster in April 2016, after which former safety coordinator Michael Brown questioned the legality of the practice in an email to then-executive director Melvin Colbert.

“I think before we release the tenant rooster (sic), we should check with our lawyer,” Brown wrote in May 2016, shortly after he arrived at the authority. “It very well might be an invasion of their rights as they have not committed any crime nor subject of a criminal investigation. We must be careful.”

The subpoena requests information for residents of Harbour House, Eastport Terrace, Brooke and Betsy Court, Bloomsbury Square and Robinwood Communities. The request asks the information be provided “indefinitely,” as long as the properties remain under HACA control. The subpoena also requests the rosters be provided on the first of the month “for the duration.”

Police previously acknowledged the subpoena’s existence but said they could not produce a copy of it. Both HACA and the state’s attorney’s office initially denied the ACLU request, saying providing the subpoena and related motions would violate laws about grand jury documents. The ACLU countered that the subpoena is not related to any specified ongoing grand jury investigation.

A grand jury is a legal body empowered to investigate a specific criminal matter. Rocah and the ACLU argue the police department sought the tenant list not to aid in a specific criminal investigation, but to maintain information that might assist in future crimes.

In internal police department emails after Wilbourn challenged the subpoena, acting Capt. Mark Seidel said the department has been requesting tenant rosters for “quite some time” as a tool to target trespassers and assist with search and seizure warrants. In other emails between police and lower-level HACA employees, officers say the rosters would help them with cases on the properties.

Jonathon Church, a deputy state’s attorney for Anne Arundel County, entered a motion asking that the subpoena not be served to residents, as they might then destroy evidence related to “violent criminal investigations.”

Rocah questioned this reasoning, as the only documents requested were tenant names, addresses and contact information, which are not held by residents.

Housing authority legal counsel Robert Miller filed a motion to quash the subpoena on Oct. 7, noting the open-ended nature made it unlikely to connect to a “targeted on-going Grand Jury investigation associated with specific units or individuals.” The motion also addresses privacy concerns and potential constitutionality issues. The order to grant the motion is unsigned, as prosecutors and police withdrew the subpoena after HACA officials challenged it.

The ACLU is looking at all the legal possibilities moving forward, Rocah said, but declined to be more specific.

This post has been updated with more details from the subpoena and related documents and comments from Rocah.

Phil Davis contributed to this report.

