Grasso apologizes to Muslim council president, deletes 'hate-filled' posts

County Councilman John Grasso issued an apology Thursday for a string of Facebook posts he shared about Muslims.

Rudwan Abu-Rumman, president of the Anne Arundel County Muslim Council, said Grasso sent him a text apologizing for posts criticized earlier this week. Grasso also deleted the posts he shared on his personal page and put a statement on the website for his state Senate campaign.

Grasso did not respond to The Capital for comment.

Tuesday, the Council on American Islamic Relations called for Grasso’s resignation and for Republicans to denounce him after three “hate-filled, Islamaphobic and xenophobic” posts he shared in September.

Abu-Rumman provided a copy of the text, which misspelled his name and other words:

“Rudwam, i want to apologize for sharing the post asking if we should ban islam relegion in pubilc schools. I thought that was going on however i understand noone has requested it. I didnt know this an just stated no religion should be taught in a public school. Your friend councilman johnny grasso.”

Abu-Rumman said he will present the apology to the county Muslim council after he meets with Grasso on Friday. Abu-Rumman said he was telling members of the Muslim community not to vote for Grasso in the District 32 Senate race after the posts, but that he might reconsider after their meeting. The council will discuss whether or not they support Grasso on Sunday.

Grasso’s apology refers to the link to a Cambodian site he shared on Sept. 26 titled “Share if you think President Trump should ban Islam in American Schools.” After Abu-Rumman commented, Grasso responded six days later, writing: “I don't think any religion should be in public schools.”

Grasso did not mention the other two posts criticized by CAIR and other politicians.

On Sept. 14, Grasso shared a photo that read, “One nation under God, Not Allah. America is not a Muslim nation. America is not an Islamic nation. America is a Christian nation.”

Two days later, he shared another photo that read, “Let this sink in … The same state department that found it impossible to rescue 4 Americans in Benghazi now tells us they will rescue 200,000 muslims and give them our benefits and housing free of charge. Your government no longer has your best interest in mind.”

Grasso told The Capital Tuesday that he agreed with the sentiment, saying, “It’s pretty amazing how we can let four Americans die, but then we can go and rescue a bunch of other people.”

Grasso posted a comment on his campaign Facebook page Wednesday night, saying his post about Islam in schools was taken out of context by his opponents, who “called out the ‘pc’ police to shut me down.”

“I won't quit. And, I won't step down,” he wrote, “But I will apologize to anyone who may have taken my words out of context or was offended. I respect everyone's religion and even those that do not have a religion. As a public official, it is imperative that I am able to represent everyone. And I do. I look forward to my meeting with the Muslim Council of Anne Arundel County this Friday.”

Grasso also pointed out Gov. Larry Hogan’s statement, in which he said he had never endorsed the councilman and never would.

A flier distributed Wednesday put Grasso among a group of District 32 house candidates endorsed by the governor, who is also running for reelection.

Grasso wrote in his statement that he thought he had Hogan’s support prior to the flier’s release.

“I understand (Hogan) needs to run his race free from the ups and downs of my race, my facebook posts or just my personality,” Grasso wrote. “I very much want Governor Hogan to win and he has my full support. We need Governor Hogan to win. I do not want anything I say or do to have a negative impact on his race.”

Courtesy Photo / HANDOUT A flyer circulated Wednesday features candidates endorsed by Gov. Larry Hogan and Wes Adams. Hogan's campaign later said Grasso was never endorsed by the governor, A flyer circulated Wednesday features candidates endorsed by Gov. Larry Hogan and Wes Adams. Hogan's campaign later said Grasso was never endorsed by the governor, (Courtesy Photo / HANDOUT)

Other Republican candidates and officials have spoken out against Grasso’s comments.

County Executive Steve Schuh called the posts insensitive and inappropriate Wednesday but said he would not withdraw his endorsement in the District 32 Senate race. Grasso faces Del. Pam Beidle, D-Linthicum, in the bid for the open seat.

State’s Attorney Wes Adams, a Republican running for reelection, was featured in the flier as endorsing Grasso and the three GOP candidates for House of Delegates.

Adams sent a statement to The Capital Thursday, saying that he cannot support Grasso’s sentiments and is hopeful about his meeting with the Muslim council.

“For the past four years, I have worked to protect all citizens of Anne Arundel County. I do not support the recent comments made by Mr. Grasso, nor will I lend my name to any campaign platform that preaches divisiveness in our community,” Adams wrote.