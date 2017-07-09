Neighborhood cleanup aims to beautify East Baltimore

Baltimore City Council members Zeke Cohen and Shannon Sneed organized a cross-district clean up Sunday, bringing an estimated 300 people to beautify the areas surrounding the Patterson Park and McElderry Park neighborhoods.

Volunteers fanned out to pick up cigarette butts, pull weeds and repaint faded murals throughout the community.

"So much of the Baltimore narrative is about murder and violence, but that's a very small part of our city," said Cohen, who represents District 1. "This is what real Baltimore looks like."

Del. Robbyn Lewis said it's vital for council members to work across district lines, as Cohen and Sneed -- who represents District 13 -- did Sunday.

"We have the same problems," said the Baltimore Democrat. "We can build solutions together."

Atlas Restaurant Group, Patterson Park Public Charter School and Healthy Harbor, among other groups, sent volunteers.

"This is where we work. This is where we live," said AJ Tutino, 24, as he picked up trash around Library Square. "We want to make it look pretty."